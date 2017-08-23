Search

Police incident leads to South Yorkshire road closure

A South Yorkshire road is closed this morning due to a police incident.

The A629 Halifax Road is closed in both directions between the A628 Barnsley Road at the Hoylandswaine roundabout and the A616 for Wortley.

No other details have been released.