Police in Sheffield seek owner of ring

Police officers who found a gold ring during a search of a house in Sheffield believe it may be stolen.
They have issued photographs of the ring in the hope of tracing its rightful owner.
Anyone who recognises it should call the Sheffield South East Local Policing Team on 101.
