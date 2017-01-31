Police in Sheffield seek owner of ring

Police officers who found a gold ring during a search of a house in Sheffield believe it may be stolen.

They have issued photographs of the ring in the hope of tracing its rightful owner.

Anyone who recognises it should call the Sheffield South East Local Policing Team on 101.

Armed police rammed by driver in stolen car on Sheffield estate

Football banning orders issued after clash between Sheffield United and Manchester United fans

VIDEO: More than 2000 protesters gather in Sheffield for mass demonstration against President Trump's 'divisive travel ban'

VIDEO: CCTV footage shows clash between Sheffield United and Manchester United fans

Jobs boost for Sheffield as Ikea announces 100 extra roles

PoIice search for missing Sheffield man

Roadworks causing long delays on M1 in South Yorkshire

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats