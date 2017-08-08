Police in Sheffield seek nephew of murdered underworld boss

Have your say

A man wanted by the police in Sheffield is the nephew of a murdered underworld boss.

Aaron Divers, who is wanted 'in connection with a number of serious offences', is the nephew of the late Lester Divers, who was shot dead at point blank range in his car outside his home in Walkley on New Year's Day, 2003.

South Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of 32-year-old Aaron Divers yesterday.

The force advised members of the public not to approach him.

His well known uncle, Lester, 32, was executed in Freedom Road, Walkley, by Michael Ullah, of Honeysuckle Road, Wincobank, who was one of two men jailed for life over the killing.

The nightclub and music promoter was shot in his head in what judge Mr Justice Treacey said the result of a 'turf war' between two rival gangs involved in the supply of drugs.

He said it was a 'well-planned and cold-blooded execution'.

Anyone who sees Aaron Divers should call South Yorkshire Police on 999.

Information on where he could be can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.