Police hunt naked man with 'large belly' who exposed himself to teenage girl in park

Police are appealing for information after a man exposed himself to a teenager in a park.

Derbyshire Constabulary is investigating after the man exposed himself to a 17-year-old girl in Holmebrook Valley Park, in Chesterfield.

The teenager was walking through the park when the incident happened at around 12.05pm yesterday.

Police said the man was naked, in his 40s with a large belly.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Lisa Sindall at Derbyshire Constabularly on 101 quoting reference number 17000374461.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.