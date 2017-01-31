Police hunt for missing girl, 16

Police are looking for a 'vulnerable' teenager who has gone missing from her home in South Yorkshire
Ellie North, aged 16, was last seen today on Moorgate Street, Rotherham at 1.10pm and has not returned home. A police spokesman said: "We are very concerned for Ellie's welfare as she is described as being very vulnerable. We are asking members of the public to assist and report any sightings of Ellie to us.She is described as white, 5ft 4 ins tall, with mousey blonde hair dyed red on the ends. She was wearing a green coat, black jeans and trainers and carrying a purple bag.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Ellie North is urged to Call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 704 31/01/2017