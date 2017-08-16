Police hunt for man who ploughed into gates at Sheffield student accommodation

Police are appealing for witnesses after an incident in Sheffield last night, where a man drove through metal car park gates.

At around 10.40pm, a man repeatedly rammed the gates of the car park at Anvil student accommodation on Clough Road, causing damage.

He then drove over the gates and towards a stationary van in the car park.

On seeing the man driving towards them, the passengers in the van got out and dispersed.

The man stopped the vehicle, then reversed out of the car park, over the damaged gates and drove down Clough Road.

The man believed to have been driving the vehicle is described as white, aged around 50-years-old, of an average build and with a bald head.

He was wearing a red t-shirt with black lettering on it. The vehicle he was in has been described as a red van.

Detective Inspector Mark Monteiro said: “I understand this incident will have caused some distress and concern to those involved and our local community, and I want to offer my reassurance that it is not believed to have been related to any form of terror attack in any way.

“An investigation is ongoing and officers have conducted various enquires into the incident including viewing CCTV, and are currently following up a number of leads to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the incident.

“I would ask anyone who may have information as to the identity of the man, or who witnessed the incident, to please ring 101 quoting incident number 1217 August 15.

"Anonymous information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”