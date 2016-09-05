Search

Police hunt burglars roaming streets of Sheffield

Burglars active in Sheffield are being hunted by South Yorkshire Police.

One offender stole a car after breaking into a house it was parked outside in Stalker Lees Road, Sharrow Vale, and stealing the keys.

A house in Rosedale Road, Sharrow Vale, was broken into after a door was left unlocked and a property in Mount Street, Sharrow, was raided after a window was left open.
Officers investigating a burglary in Violet Bank Road, Nether Edge, said it is not yet known how the offender got in.

Crooks broke into a shed in Denham Road, Sharrow and garages in Northcote Avenue, Heeley and Prospect Road, Bradway.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.


