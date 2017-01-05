Police find van full of cannabis plants on Sheffield street

Police found a van full of cannabis plants after stopping the vehicle on a Sheffield street.

The van was stopped in Crookes in the early hours of yesterday and officers found cannabis plants being transported in the back.

Cannabis plants were found in a van in Sheffield

Two occupants of the van were arrested at the scene and one received a caution.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said deportation proceedings have been started.

The spokesman said: "When officers carried out a proactive stop in the early hours of yesterday morning at Crookes, they were not quite expecting to find this lot in the back of the van.

"Both occupants of the van were arrested, one cautioned and both are now heading for deportation."