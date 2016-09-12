Police find Class A drugs in house near Chesterfield

A man was arrested after police found Class A drugs during a search of a house near Chesterfield.

The 35-year-old Chesterfield man was quizzed over the discovery of the drugs in a property in Laburnum Street, Hollingwood.

He was held on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug before being bailed pending further inquiries.

PC Kelly Brown, of the Hollingwood, Inkersall and Duckmanton Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We take all reports about illegal drug use seriously, and this warrant was carried out as a result of concerns from the local community.

“Drugs misuse can have a negative impact on local neighbourhoods and if you have any information about drug misuse in your neighbourhood then please contact us.”