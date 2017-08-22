Police find cannabis during call-out to domestic in Sheffield

Police officers called out to a house following reports of a domestic incident in Sheffield discovered cannabis being grown in the property.

Officers were called to a house in Ivy Hall Road, Shiregreen, at 11.30pm on Sunday, August 20 and once inside found cannabis growing there.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers attended an address on Ivy Hall Road to reports of a domestic incident.

"Whilst at the address they discovered a cannabis set up. The occupants have been dealt with for drug offences."