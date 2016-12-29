Police find burnt out stolen motorbike in Sheffield

A police probe is underway after a stolen motorbike was found burnt out in Sheffield.

The bike, which was stolen at the beginning of December, was dumped in a field off Westfield Northway, Westfield, yesterday.

Police used the chassis number to trace and inform the registered keeper of the bike.

An investigation into the theft and use of the bike is now underway.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "If you have seen any suspicious activity in this area or have any information as to who may be responsible get in touch.

"Please make sure that all motorbikes are left secure with a quality lock when left for a considerable amount of time."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.