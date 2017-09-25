Police examine CCTV to identify Sheffield derby day yobs

Yobs involved in derby day disorder in Sheffield face arrest if identified by police officers trawling through CCTV footage of incidents.

Officers began checking footage of disorder this morning in the hope of identifying those involved.

Eleven arrests were made yesterday but police chiefs have warned today that more are to be expected after CCTV images are examined.

Sheffield's District Commander, Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, who oversaw yesterday's policing operation for the first game between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United in over five years, said he was pleased that officers prevented rival fans from clashing.

There were outbreaks of disorder but ugly scenes of violence which marred previous fixtures were not repeated yesterday.

Hundreds of officers from forces across the region were involved in the operation, which started at dawn and ran into the late hours.

In the run up to the derby, officers arrested a number of those involved in clashes at other matches this season and warned fans that there would be a 'zero tolerance' approach to violence.

Chf Supt Morley said: "Overall I think we have mitigated what were fairly considerable attempts by some supporters to get together.

"There were some issues on London Road connected to fans spilling out of the pubs to celebrate and there were some other isolated incidents but all in all, for a game of this size, magnitude and importance, where we had to expect some degree of disorder, I believe the policing operation was highly effective in preventing much more serious disorder occurring."

He warned those involved in trouble yesterday to expect to be arrested.

"We will be doing a lot of work this week looking through CCTV footage of the incidents we had to identify the individuals involved and bring them to justice."

Chf Supt Morley defended the decision to hold fans on a tram at Hillsborough ahead of the game after coming in for criticism on social media.

He said the tactic was needed until officers moved on a group of rival fans who were waiting for opposition supporters to arrive.

The police chief added: "The operation required coordination from a number of local authority partners, transport services, football clubs and teams from across the force, who all worked together to make yesterday possible.

“The overall purpose of this work was to ensure the event ran successfully and members of the public were kept safe. These aims were achieved and I would personally like to thank everyone for their involvement. I would also like to thank and acknowledge all of the fans who cooperated with us throughout the day and allowed us to do our job.

“There were a small minority of individuals who came intent on causing disruption and action was taken to address and prevent this type of behaviour."

He warned fans that another major policing operation is planned for Sheffield Wednesday's game against Leeds on Saturday.