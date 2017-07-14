Police deployed to Sheffield estate to look for gun

Police officers were deployed to a Sheffield estate to search for a gun.

Police chiefs have revealed that officers were needed after a reports that a gun had been seen.

They searched a home in a bid to find the alleged weapon but nothing was found.

Instead, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police executed a warrant in the Batemoor Road area of Sheffield following a reported sighting of a firearm.

"The officers were deployed to ensure no risk to the public and identify anyone suspected of carrying a firearm.

"A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug. He remains in custody.

"No firearm has been recovered and at this time, the reported sighting cannot be confirmed."