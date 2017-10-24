Police deliver letters to parents of nuisance youths in Sheffield

Police officers have been hand delivering letters to the parents of nuisance youths hurling fireworks in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said fireworks have been thrown in the north east of the city, which includes Burngreave, Parson Cross and Shiregreen.

The letters inform parents that their children have been involved in anti-social behaviour and have ignored police requests to leave certain areas.

They also warn that council tenancies can be put at risk by the behaviour of tenants, including children.