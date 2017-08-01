Police 'deeply concerned' over disappearance of man in Sheffield city centre

Police officers are said to be 'deeply concerned' for the welfare of a Sheffield man who vanished on a night out in Sheffield city centre.

Alex Wilson, aged 19, disappeared in the early hours of Sunday morning after a night out.

South Yorkshire Police have released CCTV footage of Alex Wilson on the night he disappeared

The last sighting of Alex was at 2.10am where CCTV footage shows him walking past the Ibis Hotel on Shude Hill near to the Park Square roundabout, heading in the general direction of the Wicker.

He has not been seen since and has not been in contact with any of his family or friends, which is described as 'extremely out of character'.

Chief Inspector Lydia Lynskey, leading the investigation, said: “We have a team of officers dedicated in searching for Alex, however as time goes on we are growing increasingly worried for his welfare, and his family are understandably incredibly anxious and upset over his disappearance.

“We know Alex was on Carver Street at around 1.40am that morning and got into a taxi, and through leads already followed up know he got out of the taxi at the bus stop near to the Sainsbury’s Local store, just off Arundel Gate.

“From here we have traced his steps on CCTV, and he is seen to walk down Howard Street and on to Paternoster Row, before crossing the dual carriageway to the train station.

“He is then seen to be heading in the general direction of Ponds Forge, heading towards the Wicker, however we have no further sightings of him since 2.10am where he is seen on Shude Hill."

She urged residents and those with businesses in the area to check any outbuildings or overgrown areas.



Officers also want taxi drivers who were in the Wicker and Spital Hill areas between 2am and 2.30am on Sunday to check their dash cam footage.

Alex is 6ft 2ins tall and of a slim build.

On the night he went missing he was wearing black jeans, brown suede Vans boots and a blue, checked Wrangler shirt with elbow pads.

On the last CCTV sighting of him on Shude Hill, he was seen wearing a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 416 of July 30.