Police crackdown on street drinking in Sheffield suburb

A man was arrested by police officers patrolling a Sheffield suburb in a crackdown on street drinking.

Extra police patrols of Woodhouse have been ordered following an increasing number of complaints from residents about street drinking and drunken behaviour.

On Wednesday afternoon a man found drunk and abusive in Market Square was arrested by officers.

Inspector Jason Booth, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "We have been trying to increase our visible presence in Woodhouse over recent weeks due to more reports of street drinking and people feeling unsafe due to the drunken behaviour of some people.

"We have been out speaking with local shop keepers and residents about the problems.

"One male who was drunk and abusive in Market Square was arrested for his behaviour.

"We have more patrols planned."

Anyone with information about the issue and those involved should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.