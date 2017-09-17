Police correction: Two United fans arrested after football violence in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police have issued a correction, clarifying that two Sheffield United fans were arrested after violence at Bramall Lane yesterday.
Police initially reported that two Norwich supporters were arrested after the match, but have taken to social media to make the clarification.
Violence spilled out onto the street, with two Norwich fans being taken to hospital after their side's 1-0 victory over the Blades.
