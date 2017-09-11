Police concerned for missing Sheffield man

Have your say

South Yorkshire Police are concerned for the whereabouts of a man last seen in Sheffield this afternoon.

Joshua Turner, 20, was last seen in the Herries Road area at about 2.40pm today.

He has not been seen or heard from since and officers are growing increasingly concerned about his welfare.

Joshua is described as white, around five feet, eight inches tall, of medium build with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a red Nike hooded top, light grey jogging bottoms and grey trainers.

Anyone with information on Joshua's whereabouts is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 581 of September 11.