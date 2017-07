A police search is underway for a patient reported missing from Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Ryan Ward, aged 19, was last seen at the hospital at 6.50pm on Friday, June 30.

He is white, 5ft 8ins tall with short, brown, curly hair. He was wearing a black jumper and dark blue jeans when he was last seen.

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101.