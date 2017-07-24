Police closed road after crash on Sheffield street

Have your say

Police were forced to close a road in Sheffield last night after a crash.

Streets Ahead revealed that there had been a crash on Bramall Lane at the junction of Cherry Street at around 8pm last night.

The road was blocked and had been closed by police after the crash.

A Streets Ahead spokesperson said that the crash had been cleared after around half an hour and the road was fully open.

No details have been released by police of any injuries.