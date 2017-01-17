Search

Police close South Yorkshire road after truck collides into rail bridge

The truck collided into the rail bridge on Aldwarke Lane. Picture: Google

Police have closed a South Yorkshire road after a truck collided into the underside of a railway bridge.

Aldwarke Lane in Rotherham is closed in both directions and drivers are being urged to avoid the area while emergency services attend the scene.

The road is closed from the Mushroom roundabout all the way up to Great Eastern Way Retail Park.

Daz on Twitter posted a picture and advised anyone in the area to stay clear. The incident happened at around 10am.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.

Aldwarke Lane is closed in both directions. Picture: Google

