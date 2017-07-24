Police close South Yorkshire motorway after serious multi-vehicle crash

Have your say

A South Yorkshire motorway remains closed this morning after a serious crash late last night.

Police closed the A1(M) in both directions between J38 (Red House Interchange) to J37 (Marr) following a crash just before midnight on Sunday.

Officers warned that there was two miles of queuing traffic following the crash as diversions were put in place.

The road remains closed southbound this morning near Doncaster as police continue their investigation work.

The carriageway is expected to be closed until at least 10am with delays likely to affect morning commuters.

Police said motorists intending to use the A1(M) southbound around the area may wish to consider using alternative routes.

Motorists are advised to follow the emergency diversion by leaving the motorway at J38 and taking the first left onto the A638 southbound for 3 miles to the junction with the A635 near Scawthorpe

They are then advised to proceed west on the A635 by turning right to return to the A1(M) at J37.