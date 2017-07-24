Police CLOSE South Yorkshire home over drug use and dealings

A South Yorkshire home has become one of the first in the area to be temporarily closed following reported drug use.

The house, in the Fentham area, is the first in Rotherham to be closed for suspected drug issues under the Antisocial Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Officers and partner agency staff have been granted the order by the courts to close the house, in Dovercourt Road, for an initial three months following concerns raised by residents.

Traffic Inspector Dave Struggles said: “Nearby residents had come to us with concerns regarding the potential use and supply of drugs in the area.

“The order, which was granted at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday 21 July, allows us to make the area a safer and more enjoyable place to live.

“For the next three months, aside from one visit to collect property, the house will be closed to everyone.”

Following the initial three-month period, officers and council staff can apply for the order to be extended.

Insp Struggles added: “Both South Yorkshire Police and Rotherham Council are committed to tackling drug use across the borough, and the negative impact this can have on communities.

“This closure order would not have been possible without the cooperation and information provided by the people of Rotherham and I’d encourage residents, who are struggling with any issues in their area to please contact us.

“If you come to us with information, or a problem that’s bothering you, we will act on it and take positive steps to disrupt criminal activity and improve the quality of life for our communities.”

Rotherham’s Council’s Cabinet Member for Waste, Roads and Community Safety Cllr Emma Hoddinott added: “We welcome the police using all the powers available to them, including closing houses where drug dealing is suspected.

“It’s important we tackle these issues which cause problems for communities and encourage local residents to work with us."