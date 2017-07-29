Police close Sheffield housing block 'to protect residents' from antisocial behaviour

Police have banned visitors from a Sheffield housing block after complaints of antisocial behaviour.

Officers have used new legislation to close the block in Broomhall to anyone but residents for 24 hours - meaning any visitors found there could be arrested.

The closure comes after repeated complaints from a resident.

A spokesman said: "Officers from the Sheffield West neighbourhood team been dealing with a safeguarding adult alert helping a 60-year-old female from persistent antisocial behaviour in Broomhall.

"This behaviour has also had a detrimental effect on another vulnerable female living in the same block.

"This has lead to complaints around antisocial behaviour from housing and residents, so applying the new antisocial behaviour legislation an initial 24 hour closure has been placed on the block, meaning anyone other than residents found therein can be arrested.

"We'll keep you posted as next week as we hope to extend the closure order, further protecting those who live and work there."