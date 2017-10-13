Police close Sheffield address amid reports of constant antisocial behaviour

A Sheffield house has been closed to visitors after magistrates granted a notice to combat anti-social behaviour.

Officers posted the notice, which prevents everyone but the occupant and a few named individuals from entering 805 Barnsley Road, Longley, yesterday.

It came after a hearing at Sheffield Magistrates Court.

Antisocial behaviour at the address was causing considerable problems for neighbours, who reported their concerns on numerous occasions.

"This notice should put an end to the nuisance and we would like to thank residents for their support in tackling the problem," neighbourhood policing sergeant Nick Kean said.

The house will remain closed until another hearing is held at the Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 18 October.

Full details of the restriction on visitors to the address is posted on the door of the property.

Anyone who believes the notice is being breached should call 101 or 999 in an emergency. People who breach the order are liable to up to six months in prison and a fine.