Police close off Sheffield Parkway after multi-vehicle crash

Police have shut Sheffield Parkway after reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

Eye-witnesses reported emergency services attending the collision around 9pm tonight. An air ambulance was also deployed to the scene.

It is understood casualties were taken to Northern General Hospital by air and land ambulance.

There is no more information at this stage.

A spokesman from South Yorkshire Police said: "Sheffield Parkway both in and out of city carriageways are currently closed from Prince of Wales turn off towards Park Square roundabout into city and from Derek Dooley Way/Cutlers Gate turn off towards Parkway Markets due to an ongoing police incident.

"We anticipate this route to be closed for some time. Please use an alternative route for your journey."

This is an ongoing incident and we'll bring you more as we get it.