Police close down pub in Sheffield city centre

Police chiefs in Sheffield have ordered the closure of a city centre pub.

Walkabout on Carver Street was issued with a 'closure notice' by South Yorkshire Police over the weekend.

A copy of the notice, displayed at the pub, claims the force has 'reasonable grounds to suspect that the use of the premises has resulted, or is likely soon to result, in nuisance to members of the public, or that there has been, or is likely soon to be, disorder near these premises associated with the use of these premises'.

It states that closure is 'necessary to prevent the nuisance or disorder continuing, recurring or occurring'.

Under the closure notice, access to the pub is banned.

Police chiefs will make an application at Sheffield Magistrates' Court for a full closure order this morning.

If granted, the pub could be shut for up to three months.