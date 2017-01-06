Police chiefs vow to assist coroner with probe into death of Rotherham boy

Police chiefs have vowed to assist a South Yorkshire coroner with enquiries into the death of an 11-year-old boy after an inquest was halted over inconsistencies in evidence.

Coroner Nicola Mundy, presiding over the inquest into the death of Subhaan Ali in a canal in Rotherham last summer, adjourned proceedings on Wednesday because of conflicting accounts from children who were with the youngster at the time.

She has demanded to see full details of the police investigation into the death before she makes a ruling on the cause.

Subhaan's mum, Zaura Ali, told the inquest her son had been bullied by some of the boys with him when he died and she suspected he may have been pushed into the Sheffield and South Yorkshire Navigation Canal at Parkgate, where his body was found.

Statements from children with him at the time gave differing accounts of what happened.

Coroner Mundy said she wants to know why detectives decided there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "South Yorkshire Police are continuing to work with the coroner and to support her in enquiries relating to the death of Subhaan Ali.

"We will continue to do so until a conclusion is reached."