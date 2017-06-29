Police chiefs seek Sheffield landlords to help with burglary crackdown

Police chiefs in Sheffield are asking landlords with empty properties to allow them to be turned into a 'trap' for burglars prowling the streets.

They want to kit out properties with surveillance equipment in the hope of snaring crooks breaking into homes across the city.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from landlords with homes in Hunters Bar, Broomhill, Crookes and Walkley.

Homes have been rigged up with state-of-the-art surveillance equipment in previous operations to catch crooks in the act or with stolen items afterwards.

Cameras are used as well as SmartWater traps, which stain offenders with a substance which is invisible to the naked eye but which shines up under specialist lights.

Each batch used in each property has its own unique DNA style code, helping to link offenders to specific crime scenes.

Landlords interested in finding out more about the scheme should send emails to martin.simcock@southyorks.pnn.police.uk