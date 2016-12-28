Police chiefs in South Yorkshire warn against tempting burglars

Police chiefs are urging people against leaving boxes outside for the binmen - to avoid tempting burglars.

They are warning that empty boxes from electronic items advertise what devices could be available to steal inside homes.

Police chiefs are urging people to dispose of packaging 'discreetly.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "If you got loads of new items for Christmas, remember to dispose of boxes and rubbish discreetly.

"Leaving boxes outside will signal to burglars that you have new and valuable items in the house."