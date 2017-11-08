Police chiefs honour bobbies for saving life of officer under attack in Barnsley

Two police officers have been honoured for saving the life of a fellow bobby under attack in Barnsley.

PCs Simon Womersley and Jason Littlewood saved an officer from a 'potentially life threatening situation' when she was the victim of an attack in Darfield as she tried to apprehend a man running in and out of traffic on the A635.

Detailing their heroic actions, during a ceremony in Barnsley, the town's District Commander, Chief Superintendent Scott Green, said the 'courageous' PCs had to use a Taser to restrain the attacker.

They found their colleague screaming as the man bit down on her hand as part of a 'violent and sustained attack'.

Chf Supt Green, said: “PC Womersley and PC Littlewood were responding to an incident in which a man was said to have been running in and out of traffic on the A635, Darfield, which a colleague had already responded to.

“On arrival they heard their colleague screaming and found the man in question biting down on to her hand. After a violent and sustained attack on the officer, with both PC Littlewood and Womersley making every effort to detain him, he was finally arrested after the officers deployed taser.

“It’s incidents like this that remind us of the dangers officers face day in day out and that we run towards the danger, often putting ourselves in harm’s way in order to protect others and keep them safe.

“Their courageous actions deserve to be recognised and they are a real credit to South Yorkshire Police.”

A total of 10 awards and one commendation were presented to staff and officers at the ceremony, held at Barnsley Town Hall.

Chief Constable Stephen Watson, Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings and the Mayor of Barnsley, Councillor Jeff Ennis, attended the event to congratulate the winners and present some of the awards.

The Town Neighbourhood Team in Barnsley, made up of both officers and PCSOs, took home the 'team of the year' award for addressing issues in the town centre.

“Since they were formed in January, the team has worked incredibly hard to tackle some of the really entrenched issues in the town centre, particularly around the interchange and Peel Square,” said Chf Supt Green.

“They adapted a problem solving approach and have worked to rebuild relationships, increase visibility and work together with local businesses, utilising civil injunctions and closure notices to make the area a safer and more enjoyable place to live, work and visit.

“It honestly took us hours and hours to decide who this year’s winners would be and we had masses of nominations from staff across the borough which were all incredible to read.

“The awards honour a handful of the hundreds of dedicated, hard-working people we have here in Barnsley but I’m proud of every single staff member here, who are all take pride in their work and are committed to making Barnsley a safer place each and every day.”