Police called out and two hospitalised following disturbance at Sheffield pub

Two people have been taken to hospital for treatment and police have been called out to a Sheffield pub, following reports of a disturbance.

The incident occurred at The Sherwood pub in Birley Moor Road at around 11pm last night, when police were called to reports of a 'male throwing glasses'.

A considerable number of police resources are believed to have been sent to the disturbance, including two riot vans.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed two people had been taken to Northern General Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the disturbance, but said they could confirm whether any arrests had been made at this time.

