Police ban motorists from Sheffield supermarket car park

Nuisance motorists have been banned from a Sheffield supermarket car park following complaints about anti-social behaviour.

South Yorkshire Police ran an operation at Morrison's on Penistone Road, Hillsborough, last Friday and Saturday night following an increase in complaints from residents about the anti-social use of cars.

It has become a meeting place for young motorists over recent months.

Over two nights police officers issued 30 banning notices and nine acceptable behaviour contracts to those found on the car park.

A police spokeswoman added: "At least 15 new faces were also advised about the issues and not to return to the location.

"We know this is an ongoing issue so it was good to be able to pull together some resources to try to make an impact."