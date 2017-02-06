Police at scene of another tree felling protest in Sheffield

Police officers are at the scene of another tree felling protest in Sheffield this morning.

Residents against the felling of trees on Chippinghouse Road, off Abbeydale Road, have gathered in a bid to stop Sheffield Council contractors working.

Chippinghouse Road

Trees are being felled across the city as part of a road and pavement improvement programme.

Protesters have staged a number of demonstrations over recent months, with one of the most heated taking place on Rustlings Road, Endcliffe, in November.

Council contractors arrived on that street while residents slept in a bid to start the felling work before objectors could halt their work.