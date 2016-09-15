Police ask for help in tracing power tools stolen in Sheffield

Police officers in Sheffield are asking people at car boot sales to be on the look out for stolen power tools.

A number of tools were stolen from a van in the car park of the George and Dragon in Mosborough on Friday, September 2.

They include three black and yellow Dewalt power saws, an orange Pasload staple gun, a black and yellow Dewalt power drill and a black and yellow Dewalt circular saw.

All the tools had 'ROC DEV' written on them with a black marker pen.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The area has been experiencing an increase in vehicle crime, in particular theft from commercial vans.

"This is usually associated with the theft of high value power tools.

"Have you seen any of these tools offered for sale on websites?

"If you frequent car boot sales, please bear these items in mind."

Anyone with information should call 101.