Police ask for help identifying graffiti artists in Sheffield

Police officers investigating a spate of graffiti in a Sheffield suburb have asked for help in identifying those responsible

Graffiti has started to appear in Meersbrook and officers want those who recognise the tags to pass on those responsible.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "There has been an increase of reported graffiti in the Meersbrook area recently.

"Due to the nature of such activity it is difficult to apprehend those responsible in the act.

"Should followers recognise any of the tags, any information would be gratefully received."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.