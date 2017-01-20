Police arrest Doncaster man over armed robbery

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery carried out in a Doncaster village.

The armed robbery was carried out at the York Buildings in Edlington Lane, Edlington at 3.05pm yesterday afternoon.

A wallet, phones, computer equipment and a Suzuki Vitara were taken during the incident but police located the vehicle 20 minutes later at the rear of Cleveland Street and arrested the man on suspicion of armed robbery.

He remains in custody.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 609 of January 19, 2017.