Police appeal for witnesses to Sheffield accident which seriously injured young boy

Police in Sheffield are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision in the city this morning.

At around 8.20am, it is reported that a silver Toyota Yaris was involved in a collision with an 11-year-old boy in Woodseats Road, about 10 metres from the junction with Chesterfield Road.

The 11-year-old has been taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a stable condition.

If you saw the collision, call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 209 of July 3.