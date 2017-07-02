Police appeal for witnesses to fatal Sheffield accident

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal accident in Sheffield last night.

The accident happened on Station Road, between Halfway and Killamarsh, at about 11.40pm.

A black Vauxhall Zafira was travelling along Station Road, Halfway towards Killamarsh, when it struck a barrier.

A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men were also involved in the collision. A 31-year-old man sustained serious injuries and currently remains in hospital receiving treatment and a 25-year-old sustained minor injuries.

Specialist trained officers are providing support to the dead man's family.

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the collision, or the car travelling in the area prior to the collision, to contact them.

If you have any information that may be able to assist officers with their investigation, phone South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1248 of July 1.