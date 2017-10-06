Police appeal for witnesses to Doncaster town centre stabbing

Police have appealed for witnesses to an incident in Doncaster town centre in which a 23-year-old man was stabbed.

The man suffered a stab wound to his back and was taken to hospital for treatment after being assaulted by a gang of five men in Bowers Fold in the early hours of the morning.

Coco Bar in Silver Street - where the victim had been involved in an altercation with a gang of men.

Now police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident or have information to come forward.

The attack took place between 3.45 and 3.55am on Sunday as the man walked through Bowers Fold after leaving Coco Bar on Silver Street.

The victim had been involved in an altercation with a group of men inside the bar and as me made his way through the passage towards Doncaster Market, he was attacked by five men who then made off.

Detective Constable Della O’Horo who has been leading the investigation has said: “An investigation into this incident remains underway and is a priority for our team as we work hard to identify those involved.

"Secondly, I’d also like to reiterate our no tolerance approach to knife crime across South Yorkshire.”

“At this time the men believed to be involved in the incident are thought to be the same group who were involved in the reported altercation inside Coco bar. However due to being approached from behind the victim could only provide limited descriptions of the group.”

One of the men is described as white and wearing dark coloured trousers with a light coloured t-shirt. The four other men are described as being Asian in appearance with the first man wearing a dark blue t-shirt with a white logo on the front and dark blue jeans.

The second man was wearing a checked shirt and black top, with a white crest on the left side of his chest, and dark blue jeans.

The third man had a long sleeve blue shirt with dark trousers and the fourth man had a grey t-shirt with dark blue jeans.

DC O’Horo continued: “I understand this incident may have caused concern and distress within the community, and I would like to provide my reassurance that a dedicated team of officers are currently working to understand the exact circumstances of the incident.”

Anyone with information can report it on 101 quoting incident number 185 of 1 October, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.