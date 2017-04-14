Police appeal for help in identifying off-road bikers in Sheffield

Police officers have asked for help in identifying off-road bikers causing a nuisance on a Sheffield estate.

As part of a crackdown on bikers riding around Gleadless Valley, officers want members of the public to help them build up a picture of who is using the bikes, where and when.

The force wants local residents with any information on culprits causing a misery on the estate to come forward with information.

David Cremin, of the Sheffield South West local policing team, said: "I am aware that we are experiencing an increase in the anti-social use of off road motor cycles on the Valley - not to mention the illegal use of such vehicles.

"Seizing motorbikes is something we are doing already as and when we come across them, but consistency is what is needed to ensure that moving forward into the summer months we keep on top of the problem.

"What I need from everyone out there is to keep the information coming through so we can build up a complete picture of which bikes are being used and where.

"I appreciate that when you call in you may be put in a queue but we need the information coming in to help prevent the problem occurring and to bring those persons blatantly flaunting the law and causing anti-social behaviour and nuisance to justice.

"The anti-social use of motor vehicle including motor bikes on the Valley, or anywhere else for that manner, will be seized. There are notices already on Gleadless Valley warning of this legislation and the consequences.

"This problem is not being ignored and I am leading efforts to tackle the problem utilising my colleagues from other specialised teams along with the local council."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or send an email to david.cremin@southyorks.pnn.police.uk