Police and ambulance crews rush to incident in Sheffield city centre

Police and ambulance crews were seen rushing to an incident in Sheffield city centre this afternoon.

At around 1.30pm today, three police cars were seen heading towards High Street to deal with an incident.

The crews were then seen outside Sports Direct on High Street as well as an ambulance and two other ambulance crews.

An eye-witness reported that he saw a man collapsed on the floor nearby and was taken into the ambulance.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for a comment.

More to follow.