Police alerted to 20 hate crimes on South Yorkshire railway in six months

Police officers dealt with 20 hate crimes on South Yorkshire's railway network in the first six months of the year, new figures reveal.

British Transport Police said there were 13 incidents recorded in Sheffield and seven in Doncaster between January and June.

Extra police officers were on duty at train stations in South Yorkshire in a day of action to tackle hate crimes yesterday.

They patrolled stations and talked to passengers, rail staff and members of the public about the importance of reporting hate crimes.

Officers want passengers to be able to travel safely without fear of attacks because of their race, religion, disability, gender, sexual orientation or any other perceived difference.

Inspector Granville Sellers said: “Everyone has the right to travel safely and not to be targeted, simply because of who they are or because of who you or your friends and family are, or who people think they are.

“Any victimisation or intolerance that is driven by hatred will have a significant and often much greater emotional and psychological impact on those involved, but offences that are motivated by hate and prejudice also have the wider potential to divide communities. Particularly after the recent horrific events in Manchester and London, now more than ever, we need to stand together to address hatred and extremism.

“If you are a victim of hate crime, or if you witness an incident that makes you feel uncomfortable, please do not suffer in silence - report it to us and we will do everything we can to help."