Police alert after woman seen 'in distress' in the back of a car in South Yorkshire

Police are investigating after reports a woman 'in distress' was seen in the back of a car.

The woman was seen in the rear seat of a vehicle on Main Street, Mexborough, at around 5am on Saturday morning. Police said it was a large vehicle - possibly a seven seater Renault or Peugeot.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "The woman, who appeared to be in some distress, is described as having long, dark, curly hair and was wearing either a red coat or cardigan. A man was sitting in the driver's seat."

CCTV of the area is currently being examined by officers. Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 304 of February 4.