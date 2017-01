A police search is underway for a Sheffield man reported missing from home.

Roger Flowers, aged 72, was last seen yesterday morning when he left his home in Arbourthorne.

The OAP is white, around 5ft 2ins tall, of a medium build with short white-grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey hat and gloves, dark blue jacket, black jumper, dark grey jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.