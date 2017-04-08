'Please let today be the day': Nerves build for Sheffield United fans dreaming of Championship promotion

Sheffield United fans, young and old, are hoping that today is the day they make their long-awaited return to the Championship.

Father and son duo Mick and Adam Davidson have been season ticket holders for the past 'four or five' years.

Adam travels from London to Sheffield to see the Blades' home fixtures, while father Mick's journey from Chesterfield is significantly shorter.

Both expected the Blades to do the job today.

Mick looked forward to derbies with Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship next season.

"You're always a bit nervous before them, but when you win them, it's amazing," he said.

The pair agree promotion is long overdue.

"We all thought when they went down, they would be straight back up," Mick said.

Young Elliott Beech has never seen the Blades play Championship football.

The side has featured in League One for every one of his six-year life.

Elliott said United would win 5-0 today.

He's excited about watching the Blades play on the big screen.

"It's like going to the cinema to watch football," he said

Blades fans have been taking to Twitter to share their excitement and nerves ahead of the crucial match.

A Blade @justacword posted: "No nerves. It will happen. Maybe not today but it will happen. Time to have fun #sufc #twitterblades"

Katherine @KatherineRoot tweeted: "Kids and I singing You fill up my senses on the way to Airport!! Come on you blades!!!!! #sufc #twitterblades"

Theo Williams @Theo_williams said: "Please please please let today be the day! From Colorado, come on you Red and white wizards!!!!!! #twitterblades"