Plea for help after woman found unconscious in Sheffield street

Relatives of a woman found unconscious in a Sheffield street have issued a plea for help in finding out what happened to her.

Writing on Facebook, the woman's mother-in-law said she had been making her way home after a Christmas night out with work colleagues when she was found slumped on Station Road, Woodhouse.

Passers-by found her with facial injuries and covered in blood.

Her nose was broken and her teeth were damaged.

The post on Facebook said she had been in a black cab prior to being found close to the Brunswick Gardens Retirement Village.

Her mother-in-law wrote: "My daughter-in law-was in such a state the paramedics wrote down 'suspicious circumstances', possible hit and run.

"After being admitted to the hospital her face was so swollen my son and husband hardly recognised her.

"Whatever was the force of impact on my daughter-in-law it was tremendous as all her front teeth had been pushed back into her gums, her nose was broken, she is bruised all over and has injuries to all her left side.

"She has no recollection at all of the evening from getting into the taxi. She was so traumatised by all of this when coming round in the ambulance it nearly brought my husband to tears."

The incident, which happened at around midnight last Thursday, has been reported to South Yorkshire Police.

