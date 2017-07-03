Search

Playground set alight in arson attack in Doncaster

A playground was damaged in an arson attack in Doncaster.

The fire on Grady Drive, Balby, was discovered at 8pm yesterday.

Firefighters from Edlington dealt with the blaze.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

