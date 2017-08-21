Plastic surgery for South Yorkshire boy mauled by dog

A South Yorkshire boy has undergone plastic surgery after being mauled by a dog.

The 11-year-old was in Robin Hood's Bay in North Yorkshire when he was attacked on Thursday, August 17.

North Yorkshire Police said the youngster was outside a fish and chip shop when a brindle coloured Boxer dog attacked him, causing 'significant facial injuries'.

A force spokesman said: "The boy, who is from the South Yorkshire area, was taken to Scarborough Hospital by road ambulance before being transferred to York.

"He suffered significant facial injuries which required plastic surgery."