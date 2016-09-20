Plans to close 32 Sheffield pharmacies scrapped after Government u-turn

Plans to close one in four Sheffield pharmacies as part of £170m of Government cuts has been scrapped.

The multi-million pound cost-cutting drive would have seen 32 city pharmacies close which critics argued would put serious strain on GP practices.

Plans to close 32 pharmacies in Sheffield will now not happen after a Government u-turn

Thousands joined the campaign to halt the cut in Sheffield, signing petitions online and in their nearby pharmacies.

Across the country around one million called for a halt to the 'absurd' closures.

But in a dramatic u-turn, the Health Minister Philip Dunne said the planned closures in October would now not go ahead.

Research by YouGov showed four out of five residents in deprived areas would usually go to pharmacies would instead access their GP.

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh

Louise Haigh MP who called the planned cut 'absurd' said: "This is fantastic news for people and the fact that so many signed our petition in Sheffield demonstrates how much we all value our pharmacy services."

“Some 32 Sheffield pharmacies were at risk and it would have meant many people who rely on having a pharmacy nearby could have seen their nearby service close down. It is good news that the government have seen sense.”

"This demonstrates once again the power of communities coming together to fight for the services we all rely on. The Government has to recognise that if they continue their headlong pursuit of never ending cuts that they will damage the social fabric of our areas and simply push the costs elsewhere such as onto our already-stretched GP services.

"I'm glad they've heard the voices of over one million petitioners and halted their absurd cut."

Making the announcement the new Health Minister, Philip Dunne said: "We've seen the petition and that's frankly an accolade to how highly regarded pharmacies are in your communities. It was our intention that these plans go ahead in October, but we are not now going to be in a petition to do that."